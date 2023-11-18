TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan discusses Gaza with Sudan's Al Burhan
President Erdogan says there should be unity on all issues concerning the Islamic world, highlighting the importance of implementing the decisions taken at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's recent summit in Riyadh.
The two leaders discussed the latest situation in Gaza and the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. / Photo: AA Archive
November 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in Gaza with chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the phone call on Saturday, the latest situation in the besieged enclave, where Israeli attacks since October 7 have killed at least 12,000 Palestinians and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians were discussed.

President Erdogan said there should be unity on all issues concerning the Islamic world, and it is important to implement the decisions taken at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's recent summit in Riyadh.

'Turkish support to Palestinian cause ensures Gazans are heard'

In a post on X, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye's support to the Palestinian cause ensures that the voice of Palestinians in Gaza is heard around the world.

"Türkiye's full support for the just Palestinian cause ensures the voice of our brothers and sisters in Gaza is heard. We are aware of our historical responsibility and act accordingly," he added on Saturday evening.

He said the final declaration of the recently held joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh was shaped by "our suggestions and theses."

In the final communique of the Arab-Islamic summit, Muslim countries called for an immediate end to Israeli military actions in Gaza, rejecting Israel's justification of its actions against Palestinians as self-defence.

"I find this extremely valuable. Now the whole world looks at what Türkiye says on almost every issue," he added.

