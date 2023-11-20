WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strikes continue as thousands flee from Gaza
The Palestinian Red Crescent coordinated with the WHO to evacuate 31 premature babies, some in a critical condition, from Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza. More than 250 patients and 20 health workers are still at the hospital waiting to be evacuated. The Gazan health ministry issued a call on social media urging the babies' families to go to the hospital in Rafah, but as communication lines in the enclave are down, the babies' parents have not yet been able to reunite with their children. Following an assessment mission at the hospital, the World Health Organisation described the situation as desperate. TRT World Yunus Emre reports.
Forced Exodus Amid Israeli Airstrikes / Others
November 20, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us