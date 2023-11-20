Israeli strikes continue as thousands flee from Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent coordinated with the WHO to evacuate 31 premature babies, some in a critical condition, from Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza. More than 250 patients and 20 health workers are still at the hospital waiting to be evacuated. The Gazan health ministry issued a call on social media urging the babies' families to go to the hospital in Rafah, but as communication lines in the enclave are down, the babies' parents have not yet been able to reunite with their children. Following an assessment mission at the hospital, the World Health Organisation described the situation as desperate. TRT World Yunus Emre reports.