Turkish, TRNC citizens among 87 who reached Egypt from Gaza
Around 60 patients and 40 escorts are also planned to be brought to Türkiye for medical treatment, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli says.
The group, which was evacuated from Gaza, would be taken to Cairo and they are expected to arrive in Türkiye by air on Monday. / Photo: AA Archive
November 20, 2023

Eighty-seven people comprising citizens of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and their relatives have reached Egypt after passing through the Rafah border crossing, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said.

Keceli said in a statement on Sunday that the group, which was evacuated from Gaza, would be taken to Cairo and they are expected to arrive in Türkiye by air on Monday.

He also announced that in collaboration with the relevant institutions, around 60 patients and 40 escorts are also planned to be brought to Türkiye on Monday for medical treatment.

The death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has reached 13,000, including over 5,500 children and 3,500 women, the media office in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

The number of injuries has exceeded 30,000, with more than 75% of them being children and women, it said in a statement.

The administration said the number of missing persons crossed 6,000, with most of them suspected of lying under the rubble of fallen buildings.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have either been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless strikes on Gaza.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.

Israel has rejected growing calls for a ceasefire until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas.

