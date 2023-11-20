WORLD
Right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina's presidential election
Argentina has elected a controversial, far-right anti-establishment candidate as its new president. Javier Milei defeated the country's former economy minister, Sergio Massa, in the run-off vote. Opinion polls had the pair almost neck-and-neck in the lead-up to the ballot. But Massa conceded defeat shortly after polls closed. Argentina has one of the world's highest inflation rates, and Milei ran a campaign promising drastic reforms to the economy. He's described his plans as 'economic shock therapy'... including shutting the central bank, ditching the peso in favour of the US dollar and slashing spending. TRT World's Craig Boswell reports.
Argentina's Massa concedes defeat, says Milei won election / Others
November 20, 2023
