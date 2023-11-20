November 20, 2023
South Korean military faces troop shortage
The South Korean military faces a dire shortage of personnel due to the country's low birthrate. The problem has prompted officials to consider recruiting women, orphans and North Korean defectors, as well as successful athletes. Analysts say South Korea needs a 500,000-strong standing army to cope with the threat posed by North Korea. Frank Smith has this report.
