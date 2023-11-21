November 21, 2023
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Building Visions | Series | Trailer
The four-part series filmed in Austria, India, Peru and the Netherlands presents architects who seek answers to the big questions facing our civilization today: climate change, rapidly growing cities, the involvement of local communities, education and migration. We accompany architects who go where money is lacking, social grievances prevail and climate change threatens the environment.
