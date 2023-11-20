WORLD
Australia, India hold talks to boost defence, regional cooperation
The Ministers of Australia and India will engage in discussions on regional and global issues, as stated by India's Ministry of External Affairs.
India and Australia are also part of the Quad, an alliance that includes Japan and the United States, which aims to counter China's rising influence in Asia. / Photo: AP
November 20, 2023

India and Australia are set to hold talks focused on bolstering their strategic, defence and security ties in New Delhi.

Australia's defence minister Richard Marles and foreign minister Penny Wong arrived on Monday to meet with their counterparts for the second India-Australia 2+2 Dialogue, where they're expected to discuss regional and global issues, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

“Both sides will also exchange views on shared priorities for strengthening minilateral and multilateral cooperation,” the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with Marles, who is also the deputy prime minister.

India's Minister of External Affairs Subhramanyam Jaishankar will take stock of ties between the two countries with his counterpart Wong on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The talks come a few weeks after India hosted United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United States Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin in New Delhi, where both countries underlined their commitment to boosting security ties, and reaffirmed their support for a free and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

Comprehensive ties

India and Australia are also part of the Quad, an alliance that includes Japan and the United States, which aims to counter China's rising influence in Asia.

The two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020, when they signed various agreements to strengthen defence ties and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this year, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on a four-day visit where he held talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and praised the two countries' progress in ties, including in scientific and technological cooperation and military exercises.

Marles arrived Sunday and watched Australia beat India to win the Cricket World Cup for the 6th time in Ahmedabad city. The victory, much to India’s dismay, ended the host country’s dominant run in the tournament.

SOURCE:AP
