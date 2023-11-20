WORLD
2 MIN READ
Finland accuses Russia of pushing migrants into country
Russian border authorities are reportedly forcibly pushing people across the border opening and closing gates behind them, preventing their return.
Finland accuses Russia of pushing migrants into country
A view of the border between Russia and Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland on November 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2023

Finland has accused Russia of systematically pushing irregular migrants into the country, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing Capt. Jouko Kinnunen, the head of the southeastern border station of Vartius, public broadcaster YLE said Russian authorities are actively and systematically bringing irregular migrants to the border area and forcing them across the border.

Kinnunen said Russian border authorities have pushed people through the border opening and then closed the gates behind them, making it impossible for them to return to Russia.

He added there were signs that some people had been obliged to cross the border against their will.

On November 16, Finland announced its decision to close four border crossings with Russia from midnight of November 17 in response to suspicions that Russian officials had allowed undocumented asylum seekers to arrive at the Finnish border in growing numbers.

The following day, Helsinki issued another statement warning that the government was prepared to take additional action if the decision to close four border crossing points with Russia did not help calm the situation on the eastern border with Russia.

RelatedRussia closes Finnish consulate in St. Petersburg, expels nine diplomats
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us