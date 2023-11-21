WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the Biden-Xi meeting marking a reset in US-China relations?
Amid the critical dynamics of the US-China relationship, the meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit between Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping holds immense significance in addressing vital concerns such as curbing fentanyl chemicals and reestablishing military communication. Is this meeting paving the way for a positive shift in the relations between the two superpowers? Guests: Xu Qinduo Fellow at the Pangoal Institution Jeffrey Stacey Former US State Department Official Duncan Bartlett Research Associate at the SOAS China Institute
Biden Xi / Others
November 21, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us