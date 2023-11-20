November 20, 2023
Scholz visits Israel, backs actions amid domestic dissent
In a display of solidarity, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has become the first head of government to visit Israel after October 7. Scholz has since expressed his support for Israel's actions, citing self-defence. But despite his government's steadfast support, Germany's streets paint a contrasting picture. TRT World’s Hilal Uzun reports from Berlin.
