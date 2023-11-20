In the heart of Istanbul, a historic crossroads of diverse cultures, a canvas unfolded painted with vibrant hues of artistic expression from Türkiye and beyond.

Over 5,000 artworks by 1,250 artists — from vivid portraits to abstract forms, and the traditional to the avant-garde — came together in the heart of Istanbul at the fourth edition of the annual Istanbul Art & Antique Fair (IAAF) from November 15 to 19.

An overwhelming banquet of colours welcomed visitors to the Lutfi Kirdar Congress Centre in Nisantasi. The artworks, inspired by various movements and created using different methods and mediums, almost reached out of their frames and pedestals to draw the audience closer.

Bringing together the past, present and future of Türkiye’s art sphere, the IAAF united the works of established artists with the up-and-coming, providing them with the space to gain visibility.

“Our mission is to integrate the city with art, and to establish Istanbul among the leading art centres, not only in Türkiye but also around the globe,” Sebahattin Aslan, general manager of the organisers Demos Fuarcilik, told TRT World, adding that the fair garnered major public interest since its opening on Wednesday.

IAAF 2023 featured the awe-inspiring works of departed Turkish artists, including Fahrelnissa Zeid’s abstract works, Fikret Mualla’s avant-garde depictions, Gurkan Coskun (Komet)’s paintings that blend the lines between fantasy and reality, Ibrahim Calli and Nazmi Ziya Guran’s impressionist works, and Sabri Berkel’s modernist pieces.

“For every artist here, it’s a true honour to have their works displayed next to such influential figures,” expressionist painter Huseyin Yildirim said.

With an astonishing abstract style, Yildirim masterfully manipulates colours and shapes on his canvas to echo the dance between nature and the human experience. He then places his signature, the dove, into the scenery to represent hope, peace and freedom against adversities.

Stressing that art fairs are crucial platforms to bring the public into the artistic sphere and invite people to contemplate themselves and the world around them, Yildirim said: “IAAF, one of the biggest art events in Istanbul, breathes life into the city and the Turkish art scene.”

Around the fair, the air filled with the buzz of enthusiastic conversations as artists and visitors engaged in insightful dialogues about the techniques, inspiration, and meaning that made up each artwork.

At one corner, Gunes Caglarcan was continually explaining the meaning behind his paintings to groups of people who came one after the other, holding the conviction that interacting with their audience can provide artists with valuable feedback that could, in turn, improve their artistic progress.

“With the ‘Shadows Collection’, I convey that although our lives on the outside can look quite colourful, there are hidden emotional traumas and empty spaces inside all of us that manifest as dark shadows,” Caglarcan said.

In his paintings, Caglarcan constructs narratives from his emotional experiences, such as losing a loved one or falling in love. Every detail, from the direction of the figures to missing parts in their shadows, holds a meaning that awaits being discovered by onlookers.

Each section of the fair, which harboured nearly 100 galleries, was a microcosm of artistic expression. As art lovers navigated through this labyrinth, they found themselves not just witnessing but also participating in a living canvas that displayed the diverse art scene in Türkiye.

Not knowing where to look or what to explore next, the curiosity towards what awaited around the corner was visible on the faces of attendees, and the weariness settling in from wandering through the myriad exhibits was a testament to the sheer abundance of creativity on display.

Amid the paintings, sculptures emerged like silent guardians. Moulded from metal or shaped from unconventional materials, they opened silent dialogues with the paintings, each piece contributing to the visual symphony with their fluid lines and dynamic forms.

Along one wall, Kadir Ablak’s turquoise-hued paintings of Istanbul commanded attention, capturing the city's essence with a timeless grace.

"Istanbul is a fascinating yet also intimidating megacity. For artists like me who wish to convey all aspects of life as it is, it’s a unique source of inspiration that cultivates the creative process," Ablak told TRT World.

Holding the premise that people and their surroundings are a living whole, Ablak’s works are not merely realistic depictions of Istanbul but also a contemplation of its socio-cultural fabric as the artist approaches the city without romanticising or exaggerating it, staying true to all its moments and experiences.

The metropolis has emerged as a dynamic hub for the arts, welcoming creators from around the world to contribute to its rich tapestry of creativity.

Reflecting this, the fair hosted 250 artists from every continent, including Imad Habbab from Syria, Kateryna Pozigun from Ukraine, Minz Cho from South Korea, and Safranda Mammadova from Azerbaijan. Iranian painter Zahra Soltani, who moved to Istanbul upon witnessing the city's thriving art scene, was one of them.

"I have discovered a unique creative energy here," Soltani said, adding that the city’s “rich cultural and historical texture, and the colourful life on its streets, are a source of inspiration that cannot be found elsewhere.”

She emphasised that as a dynamic city that embraces diversity, Istanbul fosters the same qualities within its art scene, providing space for countless perspectives, movements and art styles in its world-renowned galleries, museums and art events, offering a variety of opportunities for artists.

The fair also offered a unique glimpse into the city’s soul by bringing art and the past together, with antique objects and artworks blending to showcase the city’s multicultural fabric overflowing with rich history and culture.

The IAAF hosted around 2,000 antique objects including jewellery, signed editions of various books, delicate ceramics and invaluable historic relics.

On display at the fair’s entrance, Arthill Museology had “prepared a special collection for the IAAF, featuring sought-after artefacts and masterpieces,” founder Huseyin Kocabas told TRT World.

The collection displayed items from paintings to intricate decorations and jewels worn by Ottoman Sultans.

When this year’s Istanbul Art & Antique Fair closed its doors on Sunday, one thing was clear: the IAAF isn’t just an event but an immersive celebration of creativity and history that echoes the timeless spirit of the city.

Further scenes from the fair: