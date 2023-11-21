Türkiye aids Somalia's health crisis with training hospital

Somalia's health sector has been plagued by a lack of effective regulation and training for decades- a public health crisis that's been worsened by the recent flooding there. Türkiye came to the country's aid in 2016, opening the Somalia-Türkiye training and Research Hospital, which encouraged a whole new generation of Somalians to pursue health as a professon. Najib Ahmed reports from Mogadishu