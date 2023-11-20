WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man charged with threatening Palestinian rights group as tensions rise from Israel-Gaza war
Palestinian rights organisation reported the messages with the help of another anti-discrimination group.
Man charged with threatening Palestinian rights group as tensions rise from Israel-Gaza war
Threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the US have increased since early October. / Photo: AP
November 20, 2023

A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organisation in Washington in a case that was unsealed as tensions rise in the US from the devastating Israeli war on Gaza.

Kevin Brent Buchanan, 62, of Tooele, Utah, called the unidentified group at least five times in three days and left profanity-laced messages such as “You're the enemy,” “You’re being tracked” and “dead person walking," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The organisation reported the messages with the help of another anti-discrimination group.

FBI agents tracked the phone number to Tooele, located about 34 miles or 55 kilometres west of Salt Lake City, and linked him to the phone through purchase records, prosecutors said. No attorney was immediately listed for Buchanan. A message seeking comment left at a phone number associated with him was not immediately returned.

The threats began on October 31 and continued through November 2, two days before the group had a public demonstration planned. Buchanan was charged with making an interstate threat, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the US have increased since the war began with an attack by Hamas in early October.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress on October 31 that law enforcement is increasingly concerned about the potential of attacks by individuals or small groups.

RelatedUS Muslim group faces threats over event to highlight Gaza rights abuse
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us