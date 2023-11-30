November 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Israeli PM claims Israel built bunkers under Al Shifa Hospital
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak claimed that Israel had built bunkers under Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza in the 1980s, leaving CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a loss for words. #Palestine #Gaza #AlShifa
''Five, or four, decades ago, we (Israel) helped (the Palestinians) to build these bunkers (under Al Shifa Hospital).'' Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak's revelations about Israeli bunkers under Gaza's largest hospital leave CNN host Christiane Amanpour baffled. / Others
