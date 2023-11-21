WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Offers To Rebuild Gaza’s Infrastructure Once Ceasefire Is Achieved
Talks of a post-war Gaza are already underway, with Turkiye pledging to help with reconstruction when the fighting stops. Over the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is ready to rebuild infrastructure, hospitals and schools destroyed by Israel's bombardment. Turkiye, which has also offered to play a guarantor role in a post-conflict Gaza, also recently took in dozens of Palestinian patients in desperate need of medical care. On Tuesday, President Erdogan arrived in Algiers where he met his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The two leaders discussed the latest situation in Gaza, with both calling for more humanitarian aid and international support. Israel, which launched its incursion into Gaza on Oct 7 in response to an attack by Hamas, says the group cannot return to power once the conflict ends. US President Joe Biden has proposed reviving the Palestinian Authority to fill any political void. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is now in its 7th week, and has killed more than 13,000 people, mostly women and children. Guests: Abdennour Toumi North African Expert at ORSAM Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
ST THUMBNAIL GAZA
November 21, 2023
