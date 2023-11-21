WORLD
2 MIN READ
Is the War In Gaza Fueling Religious Tensions Across Europe?
As fears grow that the conflict in Gaza could widen to neighboring states, there has already been a spillover effect, but in Europe. Several governments have led crackdowns on Muslim groups and institutions, in what officials claim is an attempt to fight the spread of anti-Semitism. In Germany, police raided 54 sites including an Islamic centre over its alleged ties to Iran and Hezbollah. Officials said they were targeting extremists and not a religion. German authorities have also banned many pro-Palestinian demonstrations, saying they are trying to curb public discrimination against Jewish people. But pro-Palestinian groups say the move has only restricted Muslims from expressing their support for Gaza. Meanwhile in France, a mosque recently received a letter threatening the country's Muslim community. Other hate crimes, including anti-Muslim graffiti and vandalism, have been seen on mosques, cemeteries and businesses. The rise in Islamophobia, which was already underway before the war in Gaza broke out, has many fearing that hate groups will capitalize on the divisions caused by the conflict, to further target Muslims in Europe. Guests: Jan Rath Professor at the University of Amsterdam Hannan Mohammed Member at LES Musulmans Association
ST THUMBNAIL MUSLIM HATE / TRT World
November 21, 2023
