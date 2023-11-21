WORLD
1 MIN READ
Many hospitals in Gaza stopped functioning due to Israeli strikes
Hospitals in northern Gaza are now completely out of service as Israeli forces continue their relentless bombardment of the whole enclave. Al-Shifa, the Indonesian and Al-Ahli hospitals have become the focus of fighting between Israel and Hamas despite all three facilities housing hundreds of patients and providing shelter for the displaced. Gaza's Health ministry has given an update on the dead, saying more than 14-thousand Palestinians have now been killed. Yunus Emre reports.
Gaza's Healthcare Battleground / Others
November 21, 2023
Explore
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us