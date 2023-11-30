WORLD
Is the two-state solution dead?
Eventually, and it may be hard to believe - but eventually the war between Israel and Hamas will end. At least this iteration of it. What will a detente look like - and will it involve a two-state solution? Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative and Member of Palestinian Legislative Council Manuel Hassassian Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark and Former Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Hiba Husseini Fellow at the International Dialogue Initiative Dr H.A. Hellyer Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London
November 30, 2023
