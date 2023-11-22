WORLD
Fresh US air strikes kill five pro-Iran militants in Iraq
US fighter jet struck two operations centres belonging to Iraqi Hezbollah in response to attacks on US bases that have escalated alongside Israel’s operations against Hamas in Gaza.
Members of Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group hold flags and travel in vehicles as they take part in a parade ahead of the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Baghdad, Iraq May 6, 2021 / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 22, 2023

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia said five of its members were killed in its stronghold of Jurf al Sakhar, south of Baghdad, in US strikes that Washington said were in response to attacks by Iran-aligned militias against its forces in the region.

The US carried out two series of strikes in Iraq on Tuesday and Wednesday, its first publicly reported responses on Iraqi territory to dozens of recent attacks and a sign of escalation in the regional conflict tied to Israel's Gaza war.

The attacks began on Oct. 17 and have been linked by Iraqi militia groups to US support for Israel in its bombardment of Gaza following attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

The strike by fighter aircraft targeted and destroyed a Kataib Hezbollah operations centre and a command and control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Sakhar, a US defence official said.

An Iraqi military official said at least three members of Kataib Hezbollah had been killed and seven wounded in the overnight US strikes.

Kataib Hezbollah is part of Iraq's Hashd al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces), a coalition mainly composed of Iraqi Shia militia groups formed in 2014 to combat Daesh. It was subsequently recognized as an official security agency by the Iraqi government.

Limited control

Until this week, the United States had been reluctant to retaliate in Iraq because of the delicate political situation in Baghdad, where they have sought closer cooperation, including on financial issues, while seeking to limit Iran's influence.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has limited control over some Iran-backed factions, whose support he needed to win power a year ago and who now form a powerful bloc in his governing coalition.

Many of the factions also do not see eye-to-eye on how far to go with their attacks.

