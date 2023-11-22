WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli parliament votes in favour of a hostage deal with Hamas
Hamas says it expects a four-day humanitarian pause agreed with Israel to begin on Thursday. Israel has yet to comment on the timing but says it expects Hamas to release its hostages on the same day. Under the agreement, 50 Israelis taken by Hamas will be freed, and 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli jails released. On Wednesday, Israel confirmed its ground and air operation on Gaza will continue until the pause starts. Israel's offensive on Gaza has now killed 14,532 Palestinians, more than 6,000 of the dead are children. Obaido Hitto reports.
Israel hostage deal with Hamas / Others
November 22, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us