November 22, 2023
Is Israel losing the social media war?
Israeli propaganda is being mocked online after a series of controversial videos and statements were released by the military. Social media users, particularly those from Generation Z, are using the platforms to highlight the inconsistencies in Israel’s narrative and highlight the plight of the Palestinians, undermining Israel’s public diplomacy strategy known as Hasbara. #Israel #propaganda #socialmedia
