TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Evacuation of Turkish, TRNC citizens from Gaza continues
100 evacuees arrive at Istanbul Airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo after fleeing to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
Evacuation of Turkish, TRNC citizens from Gaza continues
The evacuees were treated to tea and cookies at the VIP terminal. Approximately 350 Turkish and TRNC citizens have been brought back so far, and evacuations from Gaza will continue. / Photo: AA
November 23, 2023

The evacuation of citizens of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from Gaza has continued amid Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

In an operation conducted in collaboration with the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a group of 100 people were brought to Istanbul Airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo on Wednesday.

Officials from the Foreign Ministry and AFAD welcomed the group, including people with disabilities, the elderly, women and children, who had entered Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

One of the evacuees, Abdullah Coskun, expressed his happiness at reaching Türkiye.

"Thank God I have reunited with my family. Our journey from there to here was very difficult,” said Coskun, who thought he would not be able to see his family again due to Israel's indiscriminate attacks.

After passport control, some of the evacuees left the airport on their own, while TRNC citizens and those residing in other cities were taken to hotels by buses provided by AFAD.

With the organised evacuation operations, approximately 350 Turkish and TRNC citizens have been brought back so far, and evacuations from Gaza will continue.

RelatedTürkiye to evacuate more patients from Gaza including 'babies and children'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us