TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK terror group's Syria armament officer
The high-level operative Fahrettin Tolun, codenamed Hayri Serhat and wanted with an Interpol red notice, is neutralised in pinpoint operation.
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK terror group's Syria armament officer
Fahrettin Tolun was one of oldest member of the YPG/PKK. / Photo: AA Archive
November 23, 2023

Turkish intelligence MIT has neutralised the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation's so-called heavy guns and defence officer, Fahrettin Tolun, in a successful operation.

The terrorist was on the run, constantly changing his location to evade MIT. Yet, based on instant intelligence, MIT neutralised Tolun in a pinpoint operation on Thursday.

Codenamed Hayri Serhat, the terrorist operated in the Rumeylan region of Syria. He was responsible for the weapons used in attacks against Turkish security forces.

Having joined the terrorist organisation in 1992, he was among the oldest members of the PKK/YPG's rural cadres and carried out multiple armed activities, operating in the countryside of Türkiye, Iran and Iraq.

In 2019, Tolun crossed into Syria and assumed responsibility for the organisation's heavy weapons and defence unit.

In addition to the 'Red Bulletin' issued by Interpol against Tolun, there were records by Türkiye's Igdir and Erzurum High Criminal Courts charging him for becoming a member of a terrorist organisation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedMIT neutralises PKK terror group's so-called Syrian ideological manager
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us