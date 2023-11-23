WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli military confirms Al Shifa Hospital chief held for questioning
The Israeli military said Dr Muhammad Abu Salamiyah had been in charge of the sprawling complex as it alleged Hamas built up a network of military infrastructure and stored weapons inside the hospital and its grounds.
Israeli military confirms Al Shifa Hospital chief held for questioning
The director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. / Photo: AFP Archive
November 23, 2023

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that the director of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza had been held for questioning over allegation that the facility had been used as a command and control centre for Hamas.

The director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al Shifa, a major focus of an Israeli bombings and ground invasion following attacks by Hamas on October 7.

"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity," it said in a statement.

The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks.

Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

"Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors," said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital.

An official of the health ministry in Gaza specified to AFP that one other doctor and two nurses had been detained, as well as the hospital director.

In a statement, Hamas said it "strongly denounces" the arrest of Salmiya and his colleagues, calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organisations to work towards their "immediate release".

RelatedWHO planning evacuation of three hospitals in Gaza: official

Instructions to evacuate the hospital were issued on Saturday, prompting the forced exodus of hundreds of patients and displaced towards the supposedly safer south of the Palestinian territory.

Salmiya told AFP last week that he had received the evacuation order from Israeli forces after having refused a previous one.

But the Israeli army said the evacuations were carried out at the "request" of Salmiya.

On Thursday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it joined forces with the United Nations to evacuate a further 190 wounded and sick people, their companions and medical staff from Al Shifa to other hospitals in the south of Gaza.

The evacuation took nearly 20 hours due to delays at the checkpoint separating northern and southern Gaza, it said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that three paramedics had been detained, two of whom were subsequently released.

Al Shifa hospital has been the scene of an extended Israeli special forces operation as part of its brutal war in Gaza, where the government in Gaza says more than 14,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children.

It came after Hamas fighters poured across the border in an unprecedented attack on October 7. Israeli officials say about 1,200 people were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us