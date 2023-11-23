Türkiye’s consulate general in the Iraqi city of Erbil has planted 12,000 saplings as part of the “Breath for the Future” campaign.

During the event, which was also attended by former Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Begard Talabani, Erbil Governor Umit Hosnav, and others, Türkiye's Consul General in Erbil Mevlut Yakut said forests play an important role in combating global warming, on Thursday.

He said since 2019, November 11 has been designated as National Afforestation Day as part of the “Breath for the Future” project to protect and manage forests in Türkiye.

Noting that they brought red pine, oak, and blue cypress trees in accordance with the climate and soil conditions in Erbil, he said this process will continue.​​​​​​​