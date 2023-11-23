November 23, 2023
Geert Wilders’s anti-Islam, anti-EU and anti-immigrant agenda wins in Dutch general election
The Netherlands’ anti-Islam, anti-EU and anti-immigrant populist, Geert Wilders, has won a huge victory in the country’s general election and is likely to become its first far-right prime minister. Here is a look at some of his controversial remarks. #Netherlands #far-right #GeertWilders
