November 23, 2023
Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot speaks to TRT World
“Israel is bombing international law” Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot speaking to TRT World in an exclusive interview, stated that a ‘pause’ is not enough and a permanent ceasefire is needed to stop Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. The ambassador also added that the tragedy must turn into a momentum for freedom and to address the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
