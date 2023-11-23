WORLD
The HS2 debacle
An economic boost, and a showcase for British engineering. Those were the goals of the UK’s second high-speed rail project, HS2. Instead, it’s become a symbol of governmental waste and bureaucracy. What does that say of the country’s future infrastructure ambitions? Guests: Nuno Gil Professor of New Infrastructure Development at the Alliance Manchester Business School Michael Byng Chartered Quantity Surveyor at MBPC Infrastructure Christian Wolmar Railway Historian, Writer and Broadcaster Scarlett Mccgwire Former Adviser to the UK’s Labour Party
The HS2 debacle / TRT World
November 23, 2023
