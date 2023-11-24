November 24, 2023
Gaza passing through ‘pre-genocidal’ situation — Omer Bartov, Israeli Genocide specialist
“Human animals”, “flattening Gaza”, “eradication” This American-Israeli professor of Holocaust and Genocide studies at Brown university tells TRT World that Gaza is passing through a “pre-genocidal” phase and the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave’s southern part could get worse in the coming weeks because of the exodus from the north.
