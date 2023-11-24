Far-right leader Geert Wilders wins most votes in Dutch elections

There's concern in the major capitals of the European Union after a shock result in Wednesday's election in the Netherlands. The far-right, anti-Islam and anti-migrant politician Geert Wilders has won the most seats. His PVV party is also anti-EU, but it's unclear how many other parties will be willing to work with him to form a government. Simon McGregor-Wood reports