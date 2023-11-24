WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia raises concerns over EU attempts to recover WWII chemical weapons dumped in Baltic Sea
Russia's foreign ministry says discussions on relevant international platforms are necessary before undertaking such steps.
Russia raises concerns over EU attempts to recover WWII chemical weapons dumped in Baltic Sea
Following the end of the war in 1945, several tens of thousands of tonnes of chemical munitions were drowned in the Baltic Sea. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 24, 2023

A senior Russian official has voiced concern over the European Union's attempts to recover World War II chemical weapons dumped in the Baltic Sea.

"We mark with concern the recently increased activity of a number of Western countries, the EU, and organisations controlled by them, in raising chemical weapons and munition dumped in the Baltic Sea during World War II," Sergey Belyaev, director of the 2nd European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state news agency RIA on Friday.

Belyaev emphasised that prior to taking such steps, discussions must take place on relevant international platforms, primarily the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (Helsinki Commission, HELCOM), environmental risks must be assessed, and the position of countries in the anti-Hitler coalition, including Russia, must be taken into account.

RelatedSingapore blows up World War II bomb after thousands evacuated

"Uncoordinated separate actions, attempts to bring non-core structures like the Council of the Baltic Sea States or NATO to this topic are not only counterproductive but can lead to very deplorable consequences for the entire Baltic," the official warned.

Following the end of the war in 1945, several tens of thousands of tonnes of chemical munitions were drowned in the Baltic Sea, with the largest arsenal being dumped in the vicinity of the islands of Gotland and Bornholm.

The Western media reported that German authorities intend to launch a programme to recover ammunition from the ocean.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us