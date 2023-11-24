The head of the Turkish parliament's National Defence Committee has received Sweden's ambassador to the country, following the postponement of a protocol for Stockholm's NATO accession bid in the parliament.

"We don't oppose Sweden's NATO membership, but we have to protect the rights and interests of our country, ensure the security of our country," Hulusi Akar, who has served as chief of General Staff for the Turkish military and national defence minister, told Malena Mard on Thursday.

Underlining that Türkiye would not allow Sweden to join NATO until it fulfils the terms of a 2022 agreement to address Ankara's security concerns, Akar said: "There were some terrorist activities such as burnings of the Quran (in Sweden). Preventing these, fulfilling the commitments there, and (lifting) restrictions on export licenses. These are the essence of the memorandum."

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee postponed consideration of a measure approving Sweden's NATO accession protocol.

To join the alliance, which Sweden sought after Russia attacked nearby Ukraine, Stockholm has to have the approval of all current NATO members, including Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years.

"We've said this every time we've spoken to our counterparts. The ball is now in their court. We expressed to them that we have no problem with Sweden within the framework of the measures they will take. We will continue the meeting in this way," he said, adding:

"It is unacceptable to support and host terrorists who shoot at us, and protect them. We have a responsibility towards our 85 million people. We need to convince both the parliament and our 85 million citizens."

For her part, Mard emphasised that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had "very good communication" on the matter.

"I know there has been a lot of communication on the highest level between President Erdogan and my Prime Minister Kristersson. So, I think there is a very good communication on the highest level," she said

Noting that Sweden has remained a neutral country for 200 years, she said it now wanted to become a NATO member as soon as possible.