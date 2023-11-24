TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish parliament's defence committee chief discuss NATO bid with Swedish ambassador
Türkiye would not allow Sweden to join NATO until it fulfills the terms of a 2022 agreement to address Ankara's security concerns, Turkish parliament's National Defence Committee chief Hulusi Akar says.
Turkish parliament's defence committee chief discuss NATO bid with Swedish ambassador
"We don't oppose Sweden's NATO membership, but we have to protect the rights and interests of our country, ensure the security of our country," Hulusi Akar said. / Photo: AA
November 24, 2023

The head of the Turkish parliament's National Defence Committee has received Sweden's ambassador to the country, following the postponement of a protocol for Stockholm's NATO accession bid in the parliament.

"We don't oppose Sweden's NATO membership, but we have to protect the rights and interests of our country, ensure the security of our country," Hulusi Akar, who has served as chief of General Staff for the Turkish military and national defence minister, told Malena Mard on Thursday.

Underlining that Türkiye would not allow Sweden to join NATO until it fulfils the terms of a 2022 agreement to address Ankara's security concerns, Akar said: "There were some terrorist activities such as burnings of the Quran (in Sweden). Preventing these, fulfilling the commitments there, and (lifting) restrictions on export licenses. These are the essence of the memorandum."

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee postponed consideration of a measure approving Sweden's NATO accession protocol.

To join the alliance, which Sweden sought after Russia attacked nearby Ukraine, Stockholm has to have the approval of all current NATO members, including Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years.

RelatedCan Sweden meet Türkiye’s expectations to ensure NATO entry?

"We've said this every time we've spoken to our counterparts. The ball is now in their court. We expressed to them that we have no problem with Sweden within the framework of the measures they will take. We will continue the meeting in this way," he said, adding:

"It is unacceptable to support and host terrorists who shoot at us, and protect them. We have a responsibility towards our 85 million people. We need to convince both the parliament and our 85 million citizens."

For her part, Mard emphasised that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had "very good communication" on the matter.

"I know there has been a lot of communication on the highest level between President Erdogan and my Prime Minister Kristersson. So, I think there is a very good communication on the highest level," she said

Noting that Sweden has remained a neutral country for 200 years, she said it now wanted to become a NATO member as soon as possible.

RelatedFour factors that could prevent Sweden from entering NATO
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us