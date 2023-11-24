TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's TIKA opens solar energy training laboratory in Tunisia
Prioritising the projects for young people's education and vocational training, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) establishes a solar energy training laboratory in Sfax, Tunisia.
Türkiye's TIKA opens solar energy training laboratory in Tunisia
The Photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory is expected to benefit 100 students.  /Photo: AA / Others
November 24, 2023

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a solar energy training laboratory at a vocational training center in Tunisia’s Sfax city.

TIKA Tunisia Coordinator Ali Fuat Cebeci told Anadolu Agency on Friday that TIKA prioritises supporting projects for the education and vocational training of young people.

“Within the scope of an agreement reached between the National Agency for Vocational Training under the Tunisian Labor Ministry, we had decided to modernise and equip some vocational training centers across Tunisia with new systems,” Cebeci said.

“In this framework, we have established a photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory within the Sfax Vocational Training Centre,” he added.

“We expect approximately 100 students to benefit from the laboratory, where 12 academic staff will teach, and to participate in the labor market,” he explained.

For his part, Caglar Fahri Cakiralp, Türkiye’s ambassador to Tunisia, said that TIKA has been operating in Tunisia since 2012, and the agency has successfully implemented more than 200 projects with a financial value of over $ 50 million.

Marwan Bin Suleiman, president of the Tunisian Agency for Vocational Training, Hamdi Guidara, Director of Sfax Vocational Training Centre, and those who are receiving training at the center attended the opening of the ceremony.

RelatedTürkiye's TIKA supplies water to Gambia nature park to combat drought
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us