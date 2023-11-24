Türkiye means "safe haven" to take shelter during difficult times, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing the Innova-League Champions Awards Ceremony in Istanbul on Friday Erdogan said: "Being Turkish is being longed for, it is the awaited path, and wherever its footsteps are, it is remembered with good wishes and longing."

Criticising some countries' approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Erdogan added: "Unlike those who remain silent in the face of Israel's brutality today, we have not been involved in genocide and exploitation."

"...We have never given our consent to oppression at any time in our history," he added.

The president added, “Türkiye desires to extend its achievements in UAVs and UCAVs to missiles, ships, armoured vehicles, cameras, air defence systems, and electronic warfare systems."

As of October, Türkiye's exports hit $254.8 billion in the last 12 months, he stressed.