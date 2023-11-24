November 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli minister threatens Haaretz with sanctions over Gaza reporting
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has proposed action against the Haaretz newspaper over its reporting on Israel's war on Gaza. He described the Israeli publication as "a mouthpiece for Israel's enemies" and said it was undermining the country’s military efforts. #GazaWar #IsraeliPressFreedom
