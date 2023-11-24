TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye launches air strikes in northern Iraq, neutralising number of PKK/KCK terrorists
The military operation successfully destroys 17 terror targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, says Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence.
Türkiye launches air strikes in northern Iraq, neutralising number of PKK/KCK terrorists
The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plan terrorist attacks. /Photo: AA / Others
November 24, 2023

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has announced in a statement that, in line with the legitimate right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, air operations were conducted on PKK/KCK terrorist targets in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk, and Qandil regions of northern Iraq.

The operations launched at 17:00 GMT on November 24, aimed to neutralise PKK/KCK terrorist elements, eliminate the threat of terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces from northern Iraq, and ensure border security, the statement said on Friday.

The air strikes successfully targeted a total of 17 terrorist targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist organisation, the ministry added.

Utilising predominantly local and national ammunition, the operations resulted in the effective neutralisation of a large number of terrorists, it said.

The statement emphasises that the fight against terrorism will persist until every single terrorist threat is eliminated.

"Throughout the operations, all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, as well as the environment," the statement concludes.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plan terrorist attacks.

RelatedPKK/YPG facilities in Iraq, Syria are Türkiye's 'legitimate targets': Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us