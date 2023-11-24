Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has announced in a statement that, in line with the legitimate right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, air operations were conducted on PKK/KCK terrorist targets in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk, and Qandil regions of northern Iraq.

The operations launched at 17:00 GMT on November 24, aimed to neutralise PKK/KCK terrorist elements, eliminate the threat of terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces from northern Iraq, and ensure border security, the statement said on Friday.

The air strikes successfully targeted a total of 17 terrorist targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist organisation, the ministry added.

Utilising predominantly local and national ammunition, the operations resulted in the effective neutralisation of a large number of terrorists, it said.

The statement emphasises that the fight against terrorism will persist until every single terrorist threat is eliminated.

"Throughout the operations, all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, as well as the environment," the statement concludes.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plan terrorist attacks.