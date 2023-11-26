Northern Gaza has only three hospitals now operating, serving some 900,000 people there, and they are close to collapse, a top official has warned.

“The quantities of medical aid and fuel that arrived in Gaza, especially the northern areas of the strip, are very limited and insufficient, in light of the catastrophic health condition of the hospitals,” Munir Al Bursh, director general of the Health Ministry Gaza, told Anadolu on Sunday.

"Medicines and medical supplies must be brought into Gaza in large quantities, in line with the catastrophic health situation in the strip,” he added.

He stressed "the need to strengthen the health system in Gaza and the northern regions and provide adequate health services."

“Only three hospitals are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, namely Al Maamadani, Al Awda, and Kamal Adwan,” Bursh said, warning of “their collapse.”

He described the health situation in Gaza in general as "extremely catastrophic and lacking the necessary health components."

Last Thursday the government media office in Gaza said that 26 hospitals and 55 health centres in the enclave were out of service. Israeli forces also targeted 55 ambulances, while dozens of others are out of service due to fuel shortage.

Prisoners swap amidst crisis

A Qatari-mediated four-day humanitarian pause took effect Friday, temporarily halting Israeli attacks on Gaza. The pause was also meant to ease the delivery of more aid to the besieged enclave.

Though Israel had partially lifted its full blockade imposed soon after October 7, it only let a trickle of badly needed aid in, a small portion of what was delivered prior to then.

Israel and Hamas swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoners swap carried out in the first two days of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.