WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 crew members missing
The Raptor, en route from Alexandria to Istanbul, carrying 6,000 tonnes of salt, reported a mechanical issue before disappearing off Lesbos.
Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 crew members missing
One Egyptian  man was rescued as eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek navy frigate search for survivors. / Photo: AFP
November 26, 2023

A cargo ship sank off the Greek island of Lesbos (Midilli) in stormy seas, leaving 13 crew members missing and one rescued, authorities have said.

The Raptor, registered in the Comoros, was on its way to Istanbul from Alexandria, Egypt, carrying 6,000 tonnes of salt, the coast guard said. It had a crew of 14, including eight Egyptians, four Indians, and two Syrians, the coast guard said early Sunday.

The ship reported a mechanical problem at 7 am Sunday, sent a distress signal and shortly after disappeared about 8 kilometres southwest of Lesbos, authorities said.

RelatedMSF documents how Greece 'normalised' illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers

One Egyptian was rescued, a coast guard spokeswoman said.

She said that eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek navy frigate were searching for survivors. Three coast guard vessels had difficulty reaching the area because of rough seas, she added.

The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity because the case was ongoing, and she wasn’t authorised to speak to the media.

Northwesterly winds in excess of 50 mph per hour are blowing in the area, the National Weather Service said.

RelatedAt least three killed as migrant boat sinks off Greek island, eight rescued
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us