President Erdogan discusses Gaza with his Iranian counterpart Raisi
President Erdogan and Raisi express their commitment to working together to achieve permanent peace in the region during a phone conversation as both leaders address regional challenges.
The leaders expressed their commitment to working together to turn the temporary ceasefire into a permanent one and achieve lasting peace. / Photo: AA Archive
November 26, 2023

In a recent phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have discussed unlawful Israeli attacks on Palestine's Gaza, humanitarian aid delivery for Palestinians, and potential steps to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the region.

President Erdogan emphasised on Sunday the importance of taking a common stance by particularly Türkiye and Iran, and Muslim world against Israeli atrocities and brutality in Palestinian lands.

The leaders expressed their commitment to working together to turn temporary ceasefire into a permanent one and achieving a permanent peace in the region.

Affirming their commitment to collaboration and unity in addressing regional challenges, the leaders discussed the preparations and agenda of the upcoming Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council that will be held in Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
