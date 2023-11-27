WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed after lightning strikes western India
Fierce downpours, atypical for Gujarat's winter, caught many by surprise, disrupting their routines.
Dozens killed after lightning strikes western India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to continue in parts of the state. / Photo: AP Archive
November 27, 2023

Twenty-four people have died by lightning strikes and about 23 have been left injured in rain-related incidents in the western Indian state of Gujarat over the past two days, government officials said.

The state was hit by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms on Sunday and Monday, with some places receiving up to 144 mm (5.7 inches) of rain in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, according to state government data.

The rains caused damage to houses and loss of cattle across the state.

Such big rainstorms are not expected in Gujarat during winter months, and fierce downpours caught many off guard.

"We will begin a survey soon to assess the loss suffered," Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavij Patel said on Monday, adding that compensation will be paid to victims on the basis of the survey's results.

RelatedIndia's New Delhi gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog

Rain impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to continue in parts of the state on Monday.

At least 40 animals were also killed.

In a post on social media platform X, Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths.

Gujarat is not unfamiliar with rain-related calamities. In August 2020, 14 people died in the state over just two days in various incidents related to heavy rains and flooding.

While flash floods and lightning kill dozens of people in India each year, scientists warn that rising global temperatures are unleashing a cascade of extreme weather events.

Related'Poisonous smog': New Delhi children hit hard by air pollution crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us