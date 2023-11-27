November 27, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
42 countries attend Union for the Mediterranean annual meeting
A summit of the Union of the Mediterranean nations started in Barcelona with calls to extend the ceasefire in Gaza. Arab and European leaders of nations along the Mediterranean rim are attending with the talks aiming to convince European countries to pressure Israel to commit to an extension of the Gaza truce. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
42 countries attend Union for the Mediterranean annual meeting / Others
Explore