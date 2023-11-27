November 27, 2023
Israel releases Palestinian woman after 8 years
Israel releases Palestinian woman Israa Jaabis during the second batch of Palestinians released as per a hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas. Jaabis spent 7 years in jail on an 11-year sentence after she was accused of attempting a "terror attack" — a charge that has been strongly disputed.
