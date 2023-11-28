WORLD
Israel to expand attacks in 'entire Gaza' after brief humanitarian pause
Israel's defence minister announces a broader offensive in the Gaza, ordering a comprehensive military push after the humanitarian pause.
Tensions are running high as Israel's defence minister declaring a full-scale action after pause. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2023

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that once the humanitarian pause ends in Gaza, the army will resume its military operation throughout the entire enclave with greater strength.

"You now have a few days. We will return to fighting. We will use the same amount of power and more," Gallant said while meeting with Israeli troops, according to the Times of Israel news website.

"We will fight in the entire Strip," he added.

“Remember that while you are organizing and resting and investigating, the enemy is also doing the same,” he said, referring to the Palestinian group Hamas.

Qatar announced an agreement late Monday on extending a four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
