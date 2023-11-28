Israel, Hamas complete exchange as truce extended by two days

A little more relief and hope for Palestinians in Gaza, after a fourth night of hostage and prisoner exchanges. The truce is now being extended for at least two more days. Israel has been given a list of 11 hostages ready to be released by Hamas on Tuesday. Thirty-three Palestinians, including a boy arrested when he was 12, were earlier freed from Israeli prisons - and hostages handed over at the Gaza border. Craig Boswell reports.