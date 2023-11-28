WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kashmiri students face anti-terror cases after Australia beat India in cricket
The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by a non-local student studying at the varsity who accused the Kashmiri students of "abusing and threatening him" while raising pro-Pakistani slogans and cheering India's defeat.
Kashmiri students face anti-terror cases after Australia beat India in cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2023

The regional police in India-administered Kashmir have arrested seven Kashmiri students under the anti-terror law for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, officials have said.

According to officials' Monday statement, the arrested youth are undergraduate students of a regional University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

India lost to Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Nov. 19.

As per the first information report filed by police in central Ganderbal district, the students have been booked under various sections of anti-terror law related to allegedly "abetting, advocating or inciting any unlawful activity."

They have also been booked under sections of the Indian penal code for "public mischief and criminal intimidation."

Seven students

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by a non-local student studying at the varsity who accused the Kashmiri students of "abusing and threatening him" while raising pro-Pakistani slogans and cheering India's defeat.

The seven students were arrested on Nov. 20.

It is not the first time that Kashmiri students have been arrested for expressing support to teams other than India in a cricket match.

In 2021 and 2016, the regional police also filed similar cases against Kashmiris in the region while Kashmiri students studying outside in different Indian states had to face tough times during and after such cricket matches.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us