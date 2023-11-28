WORLD
2 MIN READ
Elevator drop at South Africa platinum mine kills, injures dozens
South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum and the country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022.
Elevator drop at South Africa platinum mine kills, injures dozens
A platinum mine outside Rustenburg. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 28, 2023

An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 metres (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator has said.

It happened on Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalised.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was "the darkest day in the history of Implats." It said an investigation had already begun into what caused the elevator to drop and the mine had suspended all operations on Tuesday.

All 86 mine workers killed or injured were in the elevator, Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said. Some of the injured had "serious compact fractures," he said.

RelatedFive years after S. Africa mine massacre, families still wait for justice

Theron said the elevator dropped approximately 200 metres down the shaft, although that was only an early estimate. He said it was a highly unusual accident.

South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum.

The country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022, a decrease from 74 the year before.

Deaths from South African mining accidents have steadily decreased in the last two decades from nearly 300 in the year 2000, according to South African government figures.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us