Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorism suspects trying to flee to Greece
Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
The suspects were nabbed by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province. / Photo: AA Archive
November 28, 2023

Turkish border forces have arrested 13 suspected members of terror groups trying to flee to Greece, local authorities announced.

The suspects were nabbed by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province on Tuesday, which borders Greece, the governor's office said in a statement.

Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

