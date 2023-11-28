BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Asia-Pacific markets rebound from Monday's losses
Asia-Pacific markets have remained mixed a day after the region saw all its major indexes in negative territory. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.35 percent while the Kosdaq made larger gains of 0.49 percent. Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.39 percent whilst Japan's markets slipped lower with the Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes shedding 0.23 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. Meanwhile, oil prices have eased after the truce between Israel and Hamas was extended by two days. Brent oil futures fell 0.62 percent before recovering while the West Texas Intermediate crude futures reversed earlier losses to post a 0-point-4 percent gain.
asia markets / Reuters
November 28, 2023
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us