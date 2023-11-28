US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have arrived in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a source briefed on the visit said.

The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israel's Mossad were scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said on Tuesday, adding that Egyptian officials were also taking part.

"The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister," the source said, requesting anonymity due to the talks' sensitivity.

The discussions aim "to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal", the source added.

'We are hopeful'

Qatar has been engaged in intense negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, to extend the truce in Gaza that was originally due to last four days.

The Gulf state announced late on Monday, the day of the truce's expiry, that successful talks with Israel and Hamas had resulted in a two-day extension.

Over the initial four-day pause, 50 civilian hostages - all women and children - were freed in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Related Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended by two additional days: Qatar

On Tuesday, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the mediator would use the extension to work towards a "sustainable truce" between Israel and Hamas.

"Our main focus right now, and our hope, is to reach a sustainable truce that will lead to further negotiations and eventually to an end... to this war," Majed al Ansari told reporters.

"However, we are working with what we have. And what we have right now is the provision to the agreement that allows us to extend days as long as Hamas is able to guarantee the release of at least 10 hostages."

Ansari confirmed the truce would continue with the release of 20 further hostages. "We are hopeful that in the next 48 hours, we will be getting more information from Hamas regarding the rest of the hostages," he added.

The spokesperson said "minimal breaches" in recent days had not "harmed the essence of the agreement".

Qatar has held parallel negotiations between Hamas and other nations, which led to the release of 17 Thais, one Filipino and one Russian-Israeli dual national.

Before Friday, just four hostages had been released by Hamas. A fifth had been rescued by Israeli troops, and two more were found dead.