WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to Work With Romania and Bulgaria to Clear Black Sea Mines
NATO members Turkiye, Romania and Bulgaria are planning to work together to clean up and safely dispose drifting mines in the Black Sea. The joint initiative aims to strengthen maritime security and contain the fallout from the ongoing war in Ukraine. Dangers posed by the mines have become more prominent as both Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of planting mines off the Ukrainian coast. Being their only access point to global shipping routes, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia rely heavily on the Black Sea for both trade and maritime security. But the presence of mines has greatly disrupted their commercial trade. Turkish navy teams have carried out thousands of hours of sea missions and flights to detect and safely clear the mines. Ankara also helped broker the Black Sea grain deal back in 2022, which allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain trapped by Russian blockades. The war in Ukraine which recently passed the 21-month mark, has displaced some 11 million Ukrainians, while claiming the lives of more than 10,000 civilians. Guests: Gregory Simons Associate Professor at Turiba University Jaroslaw Strozyk Former Director at Polish Military Intelligence
ST THUMBNAIL / TRT World
November 28, 2023
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us